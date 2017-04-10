Angola: Three Tons of Gold Illegally Exported
At least three tons of gold are illegally exploited and exported per year from Angola to regions such as Tanzania, Emirates Arab United and other countries. This was said to the press by the CEO of the Gold Regulatory Agency, Moiss David, on the fringes of roundtable on Gold Market Operation.
