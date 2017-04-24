Angola: The Power Behind Cabinda's Power Stations

Why would Angola's President Jos Eduardo dos Santos issue a presidential decree in February this year to award an estimated US $200 million r contract for a 100 Megawatt bi-fuel power station in Cabinda to an unknown entity named "Vavita Power S.A."? It's a sweet deal: as spelled out in that presidential decree, it is a renewable 25- year arrangement accompanied by purchase guarantees, thanks to an Energy Acquisition Contract that obliges future governments to buy whatever energy is produced for the National Grid . So far as industry experts have been able to ascertain, Vavita is what they call a 'ghost' company, based in the central headquarters of a bank with no branches.

