Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signaling ...

Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signaling end to dos Santos rule

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Progress

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says an advisory body to President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has approved the date for general elections. Monday's move by the Council of the Republic of Angola follows a statement by dos Santos earlier this year that he would not run in the election, ending a rule of nearly four decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC