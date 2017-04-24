Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signaling end to dos Santos rule
The Portuguese news agency Lusa says an advisory body to President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has approved the date for general elections. Monday's move by the Council of the Republic of Angola follows a statement by dos Santos earlier this year that he would not run in the election, ending a rule of nearly four decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC