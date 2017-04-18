Angola: Nation Needs Mature and Capable Politicians - Cleric
The Bishop of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World, also known as Tocoist Church, Afonso Nunes, last Sunday in Catete district, in Luanda's Icolo e Bengo Municipality, said that Angola needs politicians with maturity and capacity to resolve the problems of the citizens. The christian cleric made this pronouncement at the religious service of gratitude in the ambit of his congregation's 82nd foundation anniversary - which they call "the day prophet Simo Toco met God" - marked on 17 April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
