Angola: Namibe - Second Phase of Nami...

Angola: Namibe - Second Phase of Namibe Port Rehabilitation Works to Start This Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: AllAfrica.com

MoA A medes - The Japanese ambassador to Angola, Hinori Sawada, announced on Wednesday in Namibe city, the start in the coming months of the second phase of the rehabilitation and modernization works of Namibe Port, in an investment averaged in amount of USD 20 million. The diplomat, who was speaking at the end of a visit he paid to Namibe province, said that the second phase of the rehabilitation of the referred port will consist of its expansion in deepwater and the construction and repair of more than 240 meters of dock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC