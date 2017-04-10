Angola: Namibe - Second Phase of Namibe Port Rehabilitation Works to Start This Year
MoA A medes - The Japanese ambassador to Angola, Hinori Sawada, announced on Wednesday in Namibe city, the start in the coming months of the second phase of the rehabilitation and modernization works of Namibe Port, in an investment averaged in amount of USD 20 million. The diplomat, who was speaking at the end of a visit he paid to Namibe province, said that the second phase of the rehabilitation of the referred port will consist of its expansion in deepwater and the construction and repair of more than 240 meters of dock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC