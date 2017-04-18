Angola: Man Arrested Over Beheading Two Girls
A man was arrested on Monday in Menongue, southeastern Cuando Cubango province, after he allegedly beheaded two girls in a month. Severino Tchivinda from central Huambo province was arrested after the heads of the two girls were found at his house.
