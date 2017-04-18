Angola: Governor Announces Electrific...

Angola: Governor Announces Electrification of Municipal Headquarters

Contracts for the electrification of the headquarters of northern Zaire province municipalities will be awarded on 25 April this year. Addressing the closing of the second edition of the Zaire Province Youth Festival held in Soyo, Joanes Andr said the measure is part of the city's Combined Cycle electrification project underway in the region.

