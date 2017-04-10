Angola: Fisheries Ministry and Exim Bank Sign Deal to Rebuild Edipesca
The Ministry of Fisheries and the Export and Import Bank of South Korea signed on Wednesday a financing agreement amounting to USD 49 million for the rehabilitation of the facilities of the fish processing company EDIPESCA in Luanda. The agreement, signed by the director of the Planning and Statistics Studies Office of the Ministry of Fisheries, Isabel Cristvo, and the representative of EXIM BANK of South Korea, Choi Hong-Suk, also aims to channel capital for the construction of new infrastructures that will facilitate and improve the fish processing.
