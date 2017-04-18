Angola: Construction of Railway to Ne...

Angola: Construction of Railway to New Airport Under Way

The construction of a railway heading to Luanda's new International airport has started four months ago with ground-levelling works from kilometro 30 locality in Viana municipality to Bungo, Luanda Port.

