W. Africa Crude-Early Nigerian programmes suggest export drop in May
Nigeria 's May exports showed declines in Bonny Light and Qua Iboe, while April plans continued to slowly clear on Wednesday. Angolan crudes came under renewed price pressure, with Unipec offering several cargoes.
