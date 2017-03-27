Crooked business as usual in Angola, ...

Crooked business as usual in Angola, activists say, after Brazil firm admits bribes

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Reuters

Angola's authorities have ignored the admission by a Brazilian firm that it paid $50 million in bribes to secure contracts in the country, activists say, despite demands from watchdogs that it join international investigations into the corruption. Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht admitted to the illegal payments in Angola as one part of a guilty plea in December in New York court, in which it confessed to paying $788 million in bribes, mostly across Latin America.

