.com | Flooding kills 11 in Angola, destroys 700 homes

Flooding kills 11 in Angola, destroys 700 homes
Floods in Angola have killed at least eleven people and left thousands homeless after the country was hit by torrential rain, rescuers said on Thursday. More than 700 homes were destroyed following the deluge in the coastal northwestern Luanda province which began on Tuesday afternoon and lasted into the early hours of Thursday, rescue service spokesperson Faustino Mingues told AFP.
