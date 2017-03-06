Angola: Police Dogs Maul Protesters

Angola: Police Dogs Maul Protesters

SCORES have been severely injured as Angolan police unleash crackdowns on protestors demanding credible elections set for the Southern African country in August. Protesters have singled out territorial administration minister, Bornito de Sousa, amid accusations he planned to rig the polls to enhance his ascension to the deputy presidency of the country if the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola wins the polls.

Chicago, IL

