Angola: Musicians Socialize With Inmates to Mark International Women's Day

The musicians Calabeto, Yola Semedo and Lil Saint socialized on Wednesday in Luanda with the inmates of the female prison in Viana, as part of the celebrations of March 8, International Women's Day. Speaking to the press, Yola Semedo said that moments were unique and very emotional shared with the prisoners of Viana prison, an occasion that served to cheer them.

