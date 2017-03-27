Angola: IMF Welcomes BPC Restructuring

The International Monetary Fund welcomed the Plan for Restructuring and Recapitalization of the Angolan Savings and Credit Bank , which must be based on solid bases, to contribute to the country's development. This was said to the press on Tuesday in Luanda by the head of the IMF mission, Ricardo Velloso, at the end of the meeting with the members of the 5th Commission for Economy and Finance of the National Assembly.

