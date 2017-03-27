Angola floods kill 11, cause widespre...

Angola floods kill 11, cause widespread destruciton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Al Jazeera

Luanda, has been badly affected after a month's worth of rain fell in just over 24 hours [Ampe Rogerio/AFP] Eleven people have died and several more are missing after torrential rain hit northern parts of Angola between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday. The country's capital, Luanda, has been badly affected after a month's worth of rain, 76mm, fell in just over 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC