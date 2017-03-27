Angola floods kill 11, cause widespread destruciton

Luanda, has been badly affected after a month's worth of rain fell in just over 24 hours [Ampe Rogerio/AFP] Eleven people have died and several more are missing after torrential rain hit northern parts of Angola between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday. The country's capital, Luanda, has been badly affected after a month's worth of rain, 76mm, fell in just over 24 hours.

