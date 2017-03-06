Angola: Cuanza Norte - Governor Annou...

Angola: Cuanza Norte - Governor Announces New Energy Projects for Province

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The governor of the northern Cuanza Norte province, Jos Maria Ferraz dos Santos, announced last weekend that the municipal headquarters of Lucala, Samba Caj and Ambaca will have this year a new public lighting system. The governor, who is also the first provincial secretary of MPLA, said so during a meeting with the militants of his party, in the town of Lucala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC