Angola: Cuanza Norte - Governor Announces New Energy Projects for Province

The governor of the northern Cuanza Norte province, Jos Maria Ferraz dos Santos, announced last weekend that the municipal headquarters of Lucala, Samba Caj and Ambaca will have this year a new public lighting system. The governor, who is also the first provincial secretary of MPLA, said so during a meeting with the militants of his party, in the town of Lucala.

