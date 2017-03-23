Africa: Angola, Morocco Discuss Bilat...

Africa: Angola, Morocco Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the defense field was high on agenda of Friday audience the Angolan Defence minister Joo Loureno granted to Moroccan ambassador to Angola, Saadia el Alaqui in Luanda. The Moroccan diplomat told the press at the end of the meeting that they reviewed the advantages of reciprocal cooperation.

Chicago, IL

