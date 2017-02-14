W. Africa Crude-Asian Tenders, Pendin...

W. Africa Crude-Asian Tenders, Pending Export Plans Slow Trade

6 hrs ago

Physical trading in West Africa was muted as the market awaited tender results and the April-loading Angolan crude oil export plan. * The benchmark oil prices on which West Africa crude oil trades retraced some of Monday's losses as confidence in OPEC's cut plan rose.

Chicago, IL

