Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA: At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said. The crowd in the northern city of Uige pushed against barriers after failing to gain entry before the start of the match, state news agency Angop said.
