.com | Top Africa stories: Mawarire, Angola, Gambia
That's the question some Zimbabweans are asking as they're faced once again with the detention of the protest pastor who not so long ago symbolised the nation's hopes for change. Evan Mawarire spent a second night in custody on Thursday after being arrested at Harare's main airport a day earlier and charged with trying to subvert - overthrow, in other words - the government of President Robert Mugabe .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC