At least 17 people killed in Angola's football match stampede

Luanda: At least 17 people died and dozens of others injured in a stampede at a stadium at a soccer stadium in the northern Uige city of Angola. The tragedy occurred on Friday evening seven minutes into a first division match between Santa Rita de Cassia and Libolo when hundreds of local fans stormed one of the gates of the stadium to watch the match, Xinhua reported.

Chicago, IL

