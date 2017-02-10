At least 17 people killed in Angola's football match stampede
Luanda: At least 17 people died and dozens of others injured in a stampede at a stadium at a soccer stadium in the northern Uige city of Angola. The tragedy occurred on Friday evening seven minutes into a first division match between Santa Rita de Cassia and Libolo when hundreds of local fans stormed one of the gates of the stadium to watch the match, Xinhua reported.
