Angola's second-largest diamond discovered by Australian firm
A 227-carat diamond, the second-largest ever found in Angola, has been discovered at the Lulo Diamond Project mine east of the capital Luanda, Australian miner Lucapa Diamond said on Monday. Angola is the world's fourth-largest diamond producer by value.
Comments
Discussions
