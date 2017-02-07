Angola's dos Santos will not run in 2017 presidential election
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos will not run in this year's presidential election, he said on Friday, calling an end his 38 years in power. Angolan President and MPLA leader, Jose Eduardo dos Santos attends a party central committee at a meeting in Luanda, Angola, December 2 ,2016.
