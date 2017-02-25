Angola says Portugal decision to char...

Angola says Portugal decision to charge vice president a 'serious attack'

Angola said on Friday that Portugal's decision to charge its Vice President Manuel Vicente with corruption and money laundering was a "serious attack" that threatened relations between the two states. A foreign affairs ministry statement said Angola "considers unfriendly and nonsensical the way the Portuguese authorities conveyed this news which constitutes a serious attack on the Republic of Angola and is likely to disrupt the good relations existing between the two states."

