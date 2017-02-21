Angola: Minister Plays Down Controversy Over Abortion
The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Rui Mangueira, said on Thursday in Luanda that the issue of abortion in the bill that approves the Penal Code should not be fracturing because the text guarantees, in fact, the right to life. Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the 4th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the 3rd Legislature, the minister said that the big issues that could be considered fracturing were taken into consideration.
