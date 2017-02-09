Angola: Govt Looks to Restructure Ear...

Angola: Govt Looks to Restructure Early Childhood Education

Tuesday Feb 7

Angolan Government said it wants to conduct a deep restructuring process of early childhood education actions, due to the challenges facing children under five years of age. The official was speaking at the opening of the 2017 school year, in sub-system of pre-school education in children's centres, being held for the first time in the country.

