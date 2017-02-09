Angola: Deadly Disease Combination Cl...

Angola: Deadly Disease Combination Claims Thousands

14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

RAGING yellow fever and malaria outbreaks claimed more than 15 000 lives in Angola over the past year. Speaking in the capital Luanda, the health minister, Lus Gomes Sambo, disclosed there were with 4,2 million cases of malaria, leading to the death of 15 000 people.

Chicago, IL

