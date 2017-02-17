Angola: Coca-Cola Fund Told to Adopt ...

Angola: Coca-Cola Fund Told to Adopt Transparency Mechanisms

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The new Board of Directors of the Coca-Cola Project Fund, which was sworn in Friday in Luanda, is expected to adopt new transparency mechanisms during the exercise of its functions, recommended Finance Minister Archer Mangueira. The minister who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of this new board of directors, pointed out as a premise for the development of its activities, the adoption of new procedures in its management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC