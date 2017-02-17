Angola: Coca-Cola Fund Told to Adopt Transparency Mechanisms

The new Board of Directors of the Coca-Cola Project Fund, which was sworn in Friday in Luanda, is expected to adopt new transparency mechanisms during the exercise of its functions, recommended Finance Minister Archer Mangueira. The minister who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of this new board of directors, pointed out as a premise for the development of its activities, the adoption of new procedures in its management.

