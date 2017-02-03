Angola: Artisanal Mining Hinders Environmental Protection
The Minister of Geology and Mines, Francisco Queiroz, said today, in Luanda, that the artisanal activity has caused the most difficult to protect the environment. The Government official, who was speaking at the end of a meeting that he granted to the Minister of the Environment of the Kingdom of Morocco, Hakima El Haite, on the occasion of the National Environment Day on Tuesday, said that in the field of the environment the sector has been facing difficulties in the area of artisanal exploration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC