Angola: Artisanal Mining Hinders Environmental Protection

Angola: Artisanal Mining Hinders Environmental Protection

19 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Minister of Geology and Mines, Francisco Queiroz, said today, in Luanda, that the artisanal activity has caused the most difficult to protect the environment. The Government official, who was speaking at the end of a meeting that he granted to the Minister of the Environment of the Kingdom of Morocco, Hakima El Haite, on the occasion of the National Environment Day on Tuesday, said that in the field of the environment the sector has been facing difficulties in the area of artisanal exploration.

