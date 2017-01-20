Van Oord consortium to undertake Angolan Reclamation
The consortium consisting of Van Oord and Urbinveste Promoo e Projectos Imobilirios, S.A. has been awarded the contract for the design and construction of the Marginal da Corimba project in Luanda, Angola. The contract has been signed with the Angolan government .
