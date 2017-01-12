Sub-Saharan Africa 2017 growth to quicken to 2.9 pct: WB
The World Bank said sub-Saharan Africa economy is expected to pick up modestly to 2.9 percent in 2017 as the region continues to adjust to lower commodity prices. However, growth in South Africa and oil exporters is anticipated to be weaker, according to the WB's January Global Economic Prospects report released on Wednesday.
