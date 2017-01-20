Some 21,000 turkeys culled after bird flu found on German farm

About 21,000 turkeys are being culled after a case of H5N8 bird flu was found on another German farm, authorities said on Wednesday, as the disease spreads across Europe. The contagious H5N8 strain of the disease has been confirmed on a farm in Haldern/Mehrhoog, said the local government authority in the Wesel region in the western state of North Rhine Westfalia.

