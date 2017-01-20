Some 21,000 turkeys culled after bird flu found on German farm
About 21,000 turkeys are being culled after a case of H5N8 bird flu was found on another German farm, authorities said on Wednesday, as the disease spreads across Europe. The contagious H5N8 strain of the disease has been confirmed on a farm in Haldern/Mehrhoog, said the local government authority in the Wesel region in the western state of North Rhine Westfalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC