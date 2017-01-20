Lebanon's president: Israeli Mossad m...

Lebanon's president: Israeli Mossad might be behind assassination of Lebanese businessman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Ynetnews

Lebanese President Michel Aoun dropped a bombshell during a government meeting on Wednesday when he claimed the Israeli Mossad might be involved in the assassination of a Lebanese businessman in Angola, Amin Bakri. "Recently a Lebanese businessman was assassinated in Angola," Aoun said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC