Cuba's Castro dictatorship and its obsession with nuclear holocaust

Castro regime apologists will often use the term "they're stuck in a Cold War mentality" to discredit or marginalize anyone who tries to expose the truth about Cuba's dictatorship. It was one of President Obama's favorite terms to use whenever he needed to fend of criticism from those who dared to question his dramatically failed policy of embracing and supporting the Castro family's brutally repressive, apartheid regime.

