Cuba's Castro dictatorship and its ob...

Cuba's Castro dictatorship and its obsession with nuclear holocaust

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Babalu Blog

Castro regime apologists will often use the term "they're stuck in a Cold War mentality" to discredit or marginalize anyone who tries to expose the truth about Cuba's dictatorship. It was one of President Obama's favorite terms to use whenever he needed to fend of criticism from those who dared to question his dramatically failed policy of embracing and supporting the Castro family's brutally repressive, apartheid regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC