BP donates medical equipment, supplie...

BP donates medical equipment, supplies to Luanda hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Marine News

Local hospital in Luanda has received a donation of medical supplies and equipment from BP to enhance its services for people in the area. Photo BP The donation is part of BP Angolas social and community investment strategy and is in line with the priorities of the Angolan government Luanda BP Angola today delivered two 40 foot containers filled with medical equipment and supplies to Neves Bendinha and Cajueiros Hospitals located in Luanda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC