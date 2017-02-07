BP donates medical equipment, supplies to Luanda hospitals

Local hospital in Luanda has received a donation of medical supplies and equipment from BP to enhance its services for people in the area. Photo BP The donation is part of BP Angolas social and community investment strategy and is in line with the priorities of the Angolan government Luanda BP Angola today delivered two 40 foot containers filled with medical equipment and supplies to Neves Bendinha and Cajueiros Hospitals located in Luanda.

