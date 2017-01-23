Auckland among top 25 most expensive ...

Auckland among top 25 most expensive cities worldwide to move to

Manawatu Evening Standard

Auckland is one of the most expensive cities in the world to relocate to, with the cost of living for the first month topping $2255, a survey claims. The super city ranks 22 in the world, costing more than relocating to Milan, Italy , Bordeaux, France , and Shanghai, China .

