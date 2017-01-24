Angolan Fund Says China Exim Will Lend $600 Million for New Port
Export-Import Bank of China is lending Angola as much as $600 million for the construction of a deep-sea port in the northern enclave of Cabinda, according to Jose Filomeno dos Santos, the chairman of Angola's sovereign wealth fund. The first phase of the port, which will include a 630-meter container terminal, ship-repair facilities, warehouses, a power plant and a free-trade zone, will be completed in the second half of this year, Dos Santos said in an interview in London on Tuesday.
