Angola: Recycling Plant Opens in Luanda
A recycling plant dubbed "Angola Recicla", to value the solid waste, previously taken to landfills, was inaugurated on Monday in Luanda by the Environment minister, Ftima Jardim. Located at the Special Economic Zone, the factory will also serve to preserve and protect the quality the environment and create a positive impact socially and economically, as it will generate direct and indirect jobs.
