Angola: Police Seize Eight Vessels in Maritime Exclusion Zone
Police authorities seized eight fishing vessels in a maritime exclusion zone near bloc 4 in Soyo, northern Zaire province, last weekend. The operation, which culminated in the arrest of the respective ship-owners, was triggered by a multisectorial team integrated by Luanda Port authority and by the inspection services of the Ministry of Fisheries.
