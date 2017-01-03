Angola: Police Seize Eight Vessels in...

Angola: Police Seize Eight Vessels in Maritime Exclusion Zone

Police authorities seized eight fishing vessels in a maritime exclusion zone near bloc 4 in Soyo, northern Zaire province, last weekend. The operation, which culminated in the arrest of the respective ship-owners, was triggered by a multisectorial team integrated by Luanda Port authority and by the inspection services of the Ministry of Fisheries.

Chicago, IL

