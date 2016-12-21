Angola: Lunda Sul - Government Priori...

Angola: Lunda Sul - Government Prioritizes Agriculture Sector in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The agriculture sector is expected to receive special attention from the provincial government of Lunda Sul in this fiscal year, aiming at increasing and diversifying production, local governor Candida Narciso said Sunday in Saurimo. In her first statement in 2017, Cndida Narciso considered Agriculture a key sector for the development of the economy, which deserves special attention and greater investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC