Angola: Lunda Sul - Government Prioritizes Agriculture Sector in 2017

The agriculture sector is expected to receive special attention from the provincial government of Lunda Sul in this fiscal year, aiming at increasing and diversifying production, local governor Candida Narciso said Sunday in Saurimo. In her first statement in 2017, Cndida Narciso considered Agriculture a key sector for the development of the economy, which deserves special attention and greater investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.