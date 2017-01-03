Angola: Let My Battle With the Attorney-General Commence

The Attorney General of the Republic of Angola parades through the streets of Luanda with not an ounce of shame at the conflict of interest arising from holding public office while profiting from business dealings that have come his way only because of his position. What legal and moral conflicts? He is not just a shareholder in different companies, he has also served as a manager and legal consultant in spite of the constitutional prohibition on second jobs for office-holders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.