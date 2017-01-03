Angola: Last Stage of Voter Registration Programme Kicks Off
The second and last stage of the voter registration programme, which is being executed since August last year, is set to kick off this Thursday countrywide, as part of a process that is to culminate with the general elections in the second semester of the year 2017. The first stage of the programme happened from 25 August to 20 December 2016.
