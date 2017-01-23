Angola: Central Bank Governor Announces Ombud for Banking Sector

An Ombudsman Service for the banking sector is to be created soon in the National Reserve Bank 's branch office in the central Huambo Province, with a view to assisting customers with presentation of complaints and suggestions about the service and functioning of commercial banks. The announcement was made last Saturday, in the central Huambo Province, by the governor of the National Reserve Bank , Walter Filipe, who explained that the Ombudsman Service for the banking sector will be an institution focused on the defence of consumers in the banking sector.

