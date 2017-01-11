Angola announces first 2 cases of Zik...

Angola announces first 2 cases of Zika, but strain not clear

Wednesday Jan 11

Angola has announced its first two cases of the Zika virus, but it is not clear whether the strain is the one spreading through the Americas. The Portuguese news agency Lusa says one case involved a French citizen.

Chicago, IL

