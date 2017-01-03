Angola: 125 Cooperative Leaders Benef...

Angola: 125 Cooperative Leaders Benefit From Management Training

5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

At least 125 five cooperative leaders from the coffee sub-sector will benefit from basic management training on Monday in the northern Cuanza Norte Province to perform their daily activities more efficiently. This event was promoted by the Business Development Institute , in partnership with the National Coffee Institute , and it will last one day.

