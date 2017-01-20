Analysts Assess Future of Angola's First Daughter After Father Steps Down

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and head of state energy giant Sonangol, speaks during an interview in Luanda, Angola, June 9, 2016. As Angola's notoriously media-shy president prepares to step down after nearly four decades in power, all eyes in this southern African nation are looking not at Jose Eduardo dos Santos - but at his billionaire daughter.

