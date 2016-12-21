US Envoy Hopes for Last-minute Politi...

US Envoy Hopes for Last-minute Political Deal in DRC

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Voice of America

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila arrives for a southern and central African leaders' meeting to discuss the political crisis his country, in Luanda, Angola, Oct. 26, 2016. December 19 marks the end of President Joseph Kabila's second five-year term in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and many in the country are nervous as the date approaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC