The little known history of Cuba's in...

The little known history of Cuba's intervention in Africa during the Cold War

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: OUPblog

When Nelson Mandela visited Havana in 1991, he declared: "We come here with a sense of the great debt that is owed the people of Cuba. What other country can point to a record of greater selflessness than Cuba has displayed in its relations to Africa?" In all the reflections upon the death of Fidel Castro, his contribution to Africa has been neglected-because most Americans are unaware that Castro's Cuba changed the course of southern African history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OUPblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC