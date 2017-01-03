Netanyahu cancels aid to Angola

Tuesday Dec 27

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce on Tuesday that Israel will suspend all development aid to the African nation of Angola following the latter's support of a recent UN resolution condemning Israeli West Bank construction. This is the latest in a series of retaliatory, diplomatic measures against those who went against the Jewish State.

